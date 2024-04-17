Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.