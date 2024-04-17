Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
