Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.39, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

