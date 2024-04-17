Strs Ohio Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

