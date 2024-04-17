Strs Ohio Sells 1,848 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

