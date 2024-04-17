Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,620,000 after buying an additional 303,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Get Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.