Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. Nayax has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nayax will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nayax stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nayax Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NYAX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Nayax at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

