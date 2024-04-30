SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 21.2 %

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.83% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 346,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 333.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 79.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

