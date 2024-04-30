SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
SKYX Platforms Trading Up 21.2 %
Shares of SKYX stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.83% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
Recommended Stories
