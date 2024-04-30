Relx Plc (RELX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53 on June 18th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Relx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

