Relx Plc (RELX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53 on June 18th

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Relx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RELX

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.