IWG plc (IWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IWG Price Performance

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 188 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -897.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.05. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.80 ($2.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.70) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

