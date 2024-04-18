6,011 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 197,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

