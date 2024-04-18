Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 231,258 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 215,890 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $61.26 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

