Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $240,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

