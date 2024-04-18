Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,634 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

