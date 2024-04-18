Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $68,965.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $230,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,651 shares of company stock worth $25,130,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

