Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) CEO Monty J. Bennett Buys 200,000 Shares

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) CEO Monty J. Bennett acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashford Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AINC opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

