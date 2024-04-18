Zacks Research Weighs in on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

