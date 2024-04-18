Barnes & Noble Education’s (BNED) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNED. StockNews.com lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

