B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes $50.40 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 504,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,397,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 15.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.