Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

