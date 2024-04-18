Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

