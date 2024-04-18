Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,161 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average is $187.27. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.