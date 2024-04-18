Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 15,476 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 652.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

