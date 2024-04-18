Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $196,000 in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

