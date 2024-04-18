Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 3,149,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,974,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Coupang Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

