Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
