Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGAL opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.