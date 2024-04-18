Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
