Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Trading Down 1.8 %

Jabil stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.21. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

