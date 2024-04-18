Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $167.26 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

