Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,544 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

