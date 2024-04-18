Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 20,564 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.78, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

