Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 8.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 117,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 90,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

