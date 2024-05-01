Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cerus

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.