EHang Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 22,301 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 643% compared to the typical volume of 3,002 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in EHang by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,494 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EHang by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in EHang by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Performance

EH stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.04. EHang has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

EHang Company Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.