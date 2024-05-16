Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$182.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$119.76 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$125.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.83.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4560297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

