XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. XPEL has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEL Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. XPEL has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

