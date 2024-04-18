Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $25.89 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.68% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $25,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

