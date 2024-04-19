4,248 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

