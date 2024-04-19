Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

