Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

