Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

