iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.44. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

