Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,327 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.54% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 138.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.