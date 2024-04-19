Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $134.50 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.