TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

