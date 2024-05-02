New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LW opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.