Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

