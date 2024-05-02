Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.