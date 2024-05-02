Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its stake in Amazon.com by 61.0% during the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 10,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 285,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.