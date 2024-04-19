Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

